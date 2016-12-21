Blasts In Baghdad Kill At Least 24 At...

Blasts In Baghdad Kill At Least 24 At A Busy Market

A pair of bombings hit a crowded market in Baghdad on Saturday morning. Security officials say the first blast went off at around 8 a.m. local time; as people gathered to help the wounded, a man detonated a suicide vest.

