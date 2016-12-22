After years fleeing IS, tragedy hits ...

After years fleeing IS, tragedy hits Iraqi family in Mosul

The 15-year-old Iraqi boy was lying in a hospital bed recovering from his wounds when his brother brought him the news: Their father, a few rooms over, had just died from the shrapnel lodged in his head from the same Islamic State mortar attack. Abdul-Hameed Nasser punched the wall by his bed and screamed, "God curse the father of the Islamic State!" Then he lay gazing into space with tearful eyes, sometimes pulling the blanket over his head.

Chicago, IL

