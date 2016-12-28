Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi, Woman Journalist, Abducted in Iraq
Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi, an Iraqi journalist, was kidnapped from her home in Baghdad by gunmen who arrived in three pickup trucks. The gunmen arrived around 10 p.m. on Monday dressed in civilian clothes, according to CNN .
