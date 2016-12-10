10 for Today: Thursday, Dec. 29
Debbie Reynolds embodied the sunshine of postwar America on the screen, while Carrie Fisher brought the sass and sarcasm of the Baby Boomers to her work. Mother and daughter have died on successive days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|33
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|17 hr
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Tue
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC