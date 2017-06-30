Zarif: Sardasht chemical attack was e...

Zarif: Sardasht chemical attack was example of crime against humanity

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif issued a statement on Saturday saying the chemical attack on people of Sardasht was a "clear example of war against humanity and war crime" by the Saddam regime. On June 28, 1987, Saddam Hussein's army dropped chemical weapons on the city of Sardasht, a Kurdish populated city in Iran's West Azerbaijan province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC