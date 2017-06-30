Volkswagen returns to Iran
"Initially, Volkswagen's Tiguan and Passat models are to be imported under a contract concluded with the Iranian automotive company Mammut Khodro," the company announced on its official website on July 4. The Volkswagen brand will thus again have a presence in the Iranian market after more than 17 years, and is systematically developing further worldwide market potential. "The privately-owned local partner Mammut Khodro - also the official Iranian importer for the Group's Scania brand - will import Volkswagen brand vehicles into Iran and initially distribute them through eight dealers, focusing on the Tehran region," the report said.
