U.S. has institutionalized anti-human behaviors, Iranian Foreign Ministry says

6 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying the killing of innocents throughout the world shows that successive U.S. governments have institutionalized "anti-human behaviors". The statement was issued on the 29th anniversary of downing of an Iranian passenger plane by a U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser in the Persian Gulf waters in 1988.

