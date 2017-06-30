Shamkhani praises resistance front's stunning successes against terror in Iraq, Syria
The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Sunday that Tehran's advisory role in Syria and Iraq is aimed at supporting the "axis of resistance" and combating terrorism, praising the resistance front's victories against terrorists in Iraq and Syria. The axis of resistance is an anti-Western and anti-Israeli alliance between Iran, Syria, and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.
