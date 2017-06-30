Shamkhani praises resistance front's ...

Shamkhani praises resistance front's stunning successes against terror in Iraq, Syria

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Sunday that Tehran's advisory role in Syria and Iraq is aimed at supporting the "axis of resistance" and combating terrorism, praising the resistance front's victories against terrorists in Iraq and Syria. The axis of resistance is an anti-Western and anti-Israeli alliance between Iran, Syria, and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC