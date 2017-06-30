Saudi Arabia to allow temporary Iran consulates during hajj

Iran will be allowed to set up temporary consulates in Saudi Arabia during the hajj pilgrimage despite the absence of diplomatic ties between the two rivals, the foreign ministry in Tehran said Tuesday. "Some officials from the foreign ministry's consular section will be deployed to Jeddah, Mecca and Medina to provide consular services to Iranian pilgrims during the hajj," spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

