Regime change in Iran is within reach
While analysts are at loggerheads over how to deal with the Iranian regime's mounting threat in the Middle East region and across the globe, a massive rally held by the Iranian opposition in Paris offered a solution that would neither involve an extension of the failed appeasement policy nor another violent conflict in an already war-torn region. The Free Iran gathering , attended by tens of thousands of Iranians and hundreds of politicians, parliamentarians, religious leaders and activists from across the world, suggested the prospects of democratic regime change are becoming more and more viable.
