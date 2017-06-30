Qassem Soleimani boasts of Tehran's e...

Qassem Soleimani boasts of Tehran's expanded footprint throughout Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

On July 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force, spoke at an Iran-Iraq war veterans gathering in his home province of Kerman. Soleimani praised the Islamic Republic's decades-long effort to take the mantle of the Palestinian cause and boasted that Tehran's influence in the Middle East has expanded as a result of the Syrian war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC