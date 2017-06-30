Qassem Soleimani boasts of Tehran's expanded footprint throughout Middle East

On July 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force, spoke at an Iran-Iraq war veterans gathering in his home province of Kerman. Soleimani praised the Islamic Republic's decades-long effort to take the mantle of the Palestinian cause and boasted that Tehran's influence in the Middle East has expanded as a result of the Syrian war.

