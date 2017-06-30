New Game: Devil in the Capital

New Game: Devil in the Capital

With the nationalization of the Iran oil industry and the establishment of the national government in 1952, the hands of the British had been cut off from the Iranian oil. Notwithstanding this, they try everything in their power to defeat the national government.

