Motor rally to promote road route between India and Russia
Kolkata, Jul 3 A friendship rally covering four countries and spanning more than 20,000 kilometres will be conducted in September in a bid to revive the International North-South Transport Corridor. Supported by the Embassy of Russian Federation and Government of India, the rally will be flagged off in New Delhi and will traverse through Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May '17
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC