Meet Hussain Rezwan who cooks memorie...

Meet Hussain Rezwan who cooks memories for his 5,000-strong community

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Meet Hussain Rezwan, a first generation Iranian Muslim in the city, who cooks memories for his 5,000-strong community in Mumbai Sixty-seven-year-old Hussain Rezwan, a resident of Sandhurst Road, has been catering for Iranian weddings and community prayer meetings for the last 40 years. His menu is a mix of Indian and Iranian fare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC