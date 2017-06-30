Meet Hussain Rezwan who cooks memories for his 5,000-strong community

Meet Hussain Rezwan, a first generation Iranian Muslim in the city, who cooks memories for his 5,000-strong community in Mumbai Sixty-seven-year-old Hussain Rezwan, a resident of Sandhurst Road, has been catering for Iranian weddings and community prayer meetings for the last 40 years. His menu is a mix of Indian and Iranian fare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.