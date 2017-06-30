Kurds Accuse Iran of Cross-border Shelling in Northern Iraq
Iranian artillery bombed Kurdish militants in northern Iraq on Monday, injuring at least three people and forcing hundreds to flee their homes, Kurdish officials told VOA. The cross-border shelling in Iraqi Kurdistan's Haji Omaran region targeted positions of Iranian Kurdish rebel groups Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan and Komala, Kurdish officials said.
