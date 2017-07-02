July 2, 2017US reps. slam Iran nuclear deal at Tehran regime opponents' summit
Thousands of Iranian government opponents gathered outside of Paris on Saturday for the annual "Grand Gathering of Iranians", organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran , to condemn the country's regime and interference in the Middle East. Among those present were several international delegations and representatives, such as former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Newt Gingrich and John Bolton from the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May '17
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC