July 2, 2017US reps. slam Iran nuclear deal at Tehran regime opponents' summit

Thousands of Iranian government opponents gathered outside of Paris on Saturday for the annual "Grand Gathering of Iranians", organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran , to condemn the country's regime and interference in the Middle East. Among those present were several international delegations and representatives, such as former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Newt Gingrich and John Bolton from the United States.

