It's time to prepare for Iran's political collapse
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with air force commanders in Tehran on Feb. 7. In recent congressional testimony, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sensibly stressed that the United States should "work towards support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government." The commentariat was aghast, and the Islamic republic registered a formal protest note.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May '17
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
