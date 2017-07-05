It's time to prepare for Iran's political collapse

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with air force commanders in Tehran on Feb. 7. In recent congressional testimony, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sensibly stressed that the United States should "work towards support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government." The commentariat was aghast, and the Islamic republic registered a formal protest note.

