Italy to ink 1.2b railway MOU with Iran
Italy's state railway company, Ferrovie, will sign a memorandum of understanding, worth a 1.2 billion, with the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways . Constructing the Qom-Arak high speed railway in Iran will be subject of the MOU which will be signed in Tehran on July 11, IRNA reported.
