Israel ties to soar with Modi visit

Israel ties to soar with Modi visit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes a historic three-day trip to Israel, experts here have expressed confidence that the visit will have a significant impact on diplomatic and strategic ties between the two countries. Coinciding with the visit, India's premier strategic think tank the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in Delhi on Monday released a special issue of Strategic Analysis, the bi-monthly journal, on 'India-Israel Relations at 25', edited by its Director General, Jayant Prasad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,260 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC