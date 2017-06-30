Iran's 'Trumpism' Cartoon Contest Dra...

Iran's 'Trumpism' Cartoon Contest Draws 1,600 Submissions

Read more: Juan Cole

U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies are the themes of an international cartoon contest organized by the Islamic Republic of Iran, with more than 1,600 artworks submitted to the "International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest," PressTV reported. Over 550 people from 75 countries sent cartoons to the contest, which began last Monday and will run for a week.

Chicago, IL

