Iran's East Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan to boost ties
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Heading a delegation from Iran's north-western Turkic speaking province, Sadeq Najafi, Mayor of Tabriz city visited Kazan and discussed mutual ties with senior Tatar officials including Albert Karimov, Tatarstan's deputy prime minister. The two parties reviewed ways to expand ties at the provincial level with a focus on the industrial and trade cooperation.
