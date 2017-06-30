Iranian airline to start Rasht-Tbilisi service

Iran's Aseman Airlines is scheduled to launch biweekly round-trip flights between the city of Rasht and Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, during summertime. The airline will provide the temporary service from Rasht's Sardar-e Jangal International Airport between July 13 and Sep. 21, on a biweekly basis on Mondays and Thursdays with return legs set to be operated on the same days, IRNA reported on Sunday.

