Iran raps Canada over court ruling

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, July 5 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Bahram Qassemi, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has criticized a Canadian court's upholding of an in absentia US court rulings against the Islamic Republic, stressing that the move runs counter to the international judicial norms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.