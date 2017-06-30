Iran Guards head calls Saudi Arabia '...

Iran Guards head calls Saudi Arabia 'terrorist state'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp on Tuesday described Saudi Arabia as a "terrorist state," as he announced his position had been extended for three years. Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari's 10-year stint as commander of the elite military force had been due to expire in three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,898 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC