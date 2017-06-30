Have the winds of change started in I...

Have the winds of change started in Iran?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Tens of thousands of supporters of Iran's main opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran , gathered in a massive convention hall in Villepinte, Paris over the weekend to call on the international community to back the Iranian people's democratic aspirations and recognize the NCRI as a real alternative to the mullahs' theocracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC