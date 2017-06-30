Gahar Lake convenes environment lovers

18 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Environment lovers and environmentalists from around Iran, gathered together on Wednesday at Gahar Lake, a freshwater lake located on the slopes of Oshtorankuh Mountain, western Lorestan province. The Baloutban Society, an NGO in Lorestan province, has coordinated the three-day event to promote the key role of environmental NGOs in achieving sustainable development goals.

Chicago, IL

