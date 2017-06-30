Dr. Mohammed Javad Zarif, Foreign Min...

Dr. Mohammed Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran: Dr. Mohammed Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran received in Tehran on Monday Dr. Mohammed bin Awadh Al Hassan, Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs. The leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of promoting them.

