Dr. Mohammed Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Tehran: Dr. Mohammed Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran received in Tehran on Monday Dr. Mohammed bin Awadh Al Hassan, Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs. The leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of promoting them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May '17
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC