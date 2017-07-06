Comprehensive Exhibition of Costumes from The Israel Museum Opens in November at the Jewish Museum

The first comprehensive U.S. exhibition drawn from The Israel Museum's world-renowned collection of Jewish costumes opens at the Jewish Museum on November 3, 2017, and remains on view through March 18, 2018. Veiled Meanings: Fashioning Jewish Dress , from the Collection of The Israel Museum, Jerusalem showcases over 100 articles of clothing from the eighteenth to twentieth centuries, arranged as complete ensembles or shown as stand-alone items.

