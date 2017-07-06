Comprehensive Exhibition of Costumes ...

Comprehensive Exhibition of Costumes from The Israel Museum Opens in November at the Jewish Museum

The first comprehensive U.S. exhibition drawn from The Israel Museum's world-renowned collection of Jewish costumes opens at the Jewish Museum on November 3, 2017, and remains on view through March 18, 2018. Veiled Meanings: Fashioning Jewish Dress , from the Collection of The Israel Museum, Jerusalem showcases over 100 articles of clothing from the eighteenth to twentieth centuries, arranged as complete ensembles or shown as stand-alone items.

