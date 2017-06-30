Beggars in Tehran make 4 times minimum wage

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, July 4 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Scattered at every corner on the streets and in all metro wagons, beggars in the Iranian capital city Tehran make four times the minimum wage in the country. The minimum wage in Iran is set at about 10 million rials .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.