Armenia again breaks ceasefire, uses mortars

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 128 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 4. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gaymagli and Farahli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Shavarshavan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

