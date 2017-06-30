A girl reads inside an Iranian mosque.

Ask the average Iranian about the persons they most admire and you are likely to hear a list of poets, from Ferdowsi and Saadi centuries ago to Iraj Mirza and Sohrab Sepehri more recently. For an average Iranian, the poet is not only a creator of beauty, but also the guardian of the nation's conscience.

Chicago, IL

