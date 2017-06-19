Why Does the U.S. Hate Iran? Think Oi...

Why Does the U.S. Hate Iran? Think Oil and Strategic Power

Why, a correspondent recently asked me, is there so much animosity between the United States and Iran? On Iran's side, it goes back to 1953, when the U.S. engineered a coup against the secular and democratically elected Iranian government of Mohammad Mossadegh. After the coup, there followed a quarter-century of dictatorial rule under the U.S.-sponsored Shah Reza Pahlavi, whose ruthless secret police relied on training, weapons and funding from the CIA and Israel's Mossad.

