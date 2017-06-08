White House on ISIS terror attack on ...

White House on ISIS terror attack on Iran: Terrorist states risk...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hot Air

A leftover from last night that got pushed back by Comeymania. Many a liberal foreign-policy wonk's teeth were gnashed on social media when the White House dropped this bon mot about yesterday's attacks in Tehran , never mind that "blowback" is a point made ad nauseam against U.S. interventions by anti-war types of both the left and right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC