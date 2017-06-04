Western terror policies have 'backfired': Iran leader
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via Reuters Tehran: Attacks by the Islamic State group in Europe and elsewhere show that Western policies in the Middle East have backfired, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.
