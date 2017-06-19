UN report notes falling fertility rate in Iran
By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: A recent UN report suggests that Iran is among the ten most aging populous countries in the world. "More and more countries now have fertility rates below the level required for the replacement of successive generations , and some have been in this situation for several decades," the report by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs' Population Division said.
