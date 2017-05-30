UN confirms Iran complying with nucle...

UN confirms Iran complying with nuclear deal

Iran is sticking to the 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers even as tensions rise with US President Donald Trump, a UN atomic watchdog report showed today. Trump has vowed to "dismantle" the "disastrous" deal and has ratcheted up US sanctions, calling for Iran to be isolated and throwing his weight behind Tehran's arch rival Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

