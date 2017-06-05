Two suspects arrested for Tehran terr...

Two suspects arrested for Tehran terror attack

Tehran, June 9 Iranian Police arrested on Friday two suspects linked to the terror attacks in Tehran claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group. The Wednesday attacks were directed at Iran's Parliament building and the mausoleum of the late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini and left 17 dead and 52 wounded, reports Efe news.

