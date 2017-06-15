Tribal fighting kills 22 in southern ...

Tribal fighting kills 22 in southern Iran: lawmaker

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Fighting between rival tribesmen in southern Iran left 22 people dead on Friday night, an Iranian lawmaker was quoted by ILNA news agency as saying on Saturday, Reuters reported. "The incident last night in Ramhormoz county is rooted in an old tribal conflict," the lawmaker, Hedayatollah Khademi, said.

