The Trump administration is working to free American hostages in Iran

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The Trump administration has quietly ramped up its involvement in trying to free two Iranian Americans being held in Iran's notorious Evin prison, including one who is in very poor health. The effort is now not only a focus of the administration's approach to Iran, but also part of an overall increase of attention to the plight of Americans held unjustly abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.