The Latest: Iranians brush off US travel ban
The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to partially reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban : Iranians at Tehran's international airport say they don't expect to encounter any difficulties traveling to the United States despite the Supreme Court's partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump's travel ban. The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the ban, which would apply to Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries.
