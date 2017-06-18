Take That show selling millions

Take That show selling millions

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

The show, with a script written by Calendar Girls playwright Tim Firth, will be at Bradford Alhambra from October 17 to 28 and Leeds Grand from March 20 to 31. Already announced were AJ Bentley, Nick Carsberg, Curtis T Johns, Yazdan Qafouri and Sario Solomon, collectively known as 5 to 5, winners of BBC talent show Let It Shine. AJ Bentley studied dance before taking part in Let It Shine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC