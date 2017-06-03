Supermarket blast in Iranian city of ...

Supermarket blast in Iranian city of Shiraz injures 37

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

LONDON: An explosion in a supermarket in the southern city of Shiraz injured 37 people, Iran's state media reported on Saturday, saying the cause was still being investigated. None of those injured was in critical condition, the head of the medical emergency centre of Fars Province was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC