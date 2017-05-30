Supermarket blast in Iranian city of Shiraz injures 37: reports
An explosion in a supermarket in the southern city of Shiraz injured 37 people, Iran's state media reported on Saturday, saying the cause was still being investigated. None of those injured was in critical condition, the head of the medical emergency center of Fars Province was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
