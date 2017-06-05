"Suicide Bombings in Iran"

WILLIAM BEEMAN, wbeeman at umn.edu, @wbeeman Author of The 'Great Satan' vs. the 'Mad Mullahs': How the United States and Iran Demonize Each Other , Beeman is chair of the Department of Anthropology, University of Minnesota. TRITA PARSI, tparsi at niacouncil.org, @tpa Parsi is president of the National Iranian American Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Institute for Public Accuracy.