State Department Blacklists Hashem Saffiedine
On May 19th, the United States Department of State listed Hashem Saffiedine - the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council - as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under section 1 of Executive Order 13224. The designation imposes sanctions on Saffiedine, seizing any interests or assets he possesses in US jurisdiction, and prohibits US persons from engaging in any transactions.
