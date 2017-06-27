Senior Iranian lawmaker says US trave...

Senior Iranian lawmaker says US travel ban breaks nuke deal

Onlookers stand in front of a poster reading "Iran's regime finances international terrorism" during a demonstration in front of the Foreign Ministry as German Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif meet in Berlin on June 27, 2017. A prominent Iranian lawmaker denounced on Tuesday the US Supreme Court's partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump's travel ban, claiming that it was an "obvious breach" of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, including the United States.

