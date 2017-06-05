Security Official Says Tehran Attackers Were Iranians Who Joined Islamic State

An Iranian security official said early on June 8 that the assailants in two deadly attacks in Tehran were Iranian nationals who had joined the Islamic State. Speaking on Iranian television and quoted by the independent Shargh daily website, Reza Seifollahi, an official in the country's Supreme National Security Council, was asked who were the operatives in the dual attacks that killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 40. "About the identity of the attackers, I should say they were from parts of Iran, and had joined Daesh," he said, using a slang term for the extremist Sunni group.

