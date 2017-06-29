Saudi releases Iran fishermen held for over a year
Saudi Arabia released five Iranian fishermen held for over a year, news agencies in Iran reported today, in a rare sign of conciliation between the regional rivals. "Two fishermen from Genaveh , who are father and son, have been freed and are returning to Genaveh," said Abdolali Sayyadi, head of the local branch of the Red Crescent NGO, according to the IRIB news agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May '17
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
