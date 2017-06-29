Saudi releases Iran fishermen held for over a year

Saudi Arabia released five Iranian fishermen held for over a year, news agencies in Iran reported today, in a rare sign of conciliation between the regional rivals. "Two fishermen from Genaveh , who are father and son, have been freed and are returning to Genaveh," said Abdolali Sayyadi, head of the local branch of the Red Crescent NGO, according to the IRIB news agency.

