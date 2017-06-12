Saudi coastguard kills Iranian fisherman in Persian Gulf
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Saudi Arabia's coastguard has killed an Iranian fisherman in the waters south of Iran, a senior border official of the Islamic Republic says, PressTV reported. The incident happened after two Iranian boats fishing in the Persian Gulf strayed from their course due to big sea waves, the Iranian Interior Ministry's director general for border affairs Majid Aqa-Babaei said on Saturday.
