San Rafael library hits 130 years of service, looks to expand

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Mike Lopez performs with other 4th-and-5th-grade members of Enriching Lives Through Music from San Pedro Elementary School during San Rafael Public Library's 130th anniversary party celebration. What began in the spring of 1887 as a coffee room and free library has transformed into the two-branch system of the San Rafael library.

