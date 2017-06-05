San Rafael library hits 130 years of service, looks to expand
Mike Lopez performs with other 4th-and-5th-grade members of Enriching Lives Through Music from San Pedro Elementary School during San Rafael Public Library's 130th anniversary party celebration. What began in the spring of 1887 as a coffee room and free library has transformed into the two-branch system of the San Rafael library.
